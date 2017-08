French Oil Services Co. Gets OK To Solicit Ch. 11 Plan Votes

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT) -- French oil services firm CGG received permission from a New York bankruptcy court on Monday to send its Chapter 11 reorganization proposals to voting creditors, moving the company closer to restructuring nearly $3 billion worth of debt by equitizing roughly two-thirds of it.



CGG Holding (U.S.) Inc., a geoscience service provider and equipment manufacturer for oil and gas exploration and production companies, received approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn to solicit votes from creditors on its multifaceted global reorganization plan to deleverage its $2.9 billion...

