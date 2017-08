IRS Says New Email Scam Links To Bogus FBI Questionnaire

Law360, Washington (August 28, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The IRS warned the public on Monday to beware of a new email phishing scam that poses as a notice from the IRS and FBI in order to trick users into downloading ransomware, the latest effort from the tax agency to address a spike in internet schemes targeting taxpayers and professionals.



The phishing scam, which includes official emblems of the two agencies, asks individuals to download a fake FBI questionnaire providing a bogus explanation of “changes of tax laws of the United States.” The questionnaire link...

To view the full article, register now.