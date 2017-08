USCIS To Interview More Green Card Seekers

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will soon begin conducting in-person interviews with certain immigrants in the U.S. seeking permanent residency, as part of the Trump administration’s “comprehensive strategy” to strengthen the immigration system and prevent fraud, an agency statement said Monday.



Immigrants living in the U.S. on a work visa who apply for permanent residency, and relatives who have petitioned to permanently join a refugee family member already living in the U.S., will be subject to the new interview requirement, which will be phased in starting...

