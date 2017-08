7th Circ. Keeps US Steel Win In Emotional Distress Suit

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel Monday agreed with a lower court’s ruling that U.S. Steel did not engage in extreme or outrageous behavior under Illinois law when one of its employees allegedly repeatedly harassed a former female worker.



In a unanimous, published decision penned by U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang, the panel affirmed U.S. Steel’s motion for summary judgment, which tossed one count of emotional distress brought by former U.S. Steel electrician Mary Richards. Richards claims that several of her former supervisors in the company’s Basic...

