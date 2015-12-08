Citing Star Athletica, Court Says Lights Can Be Copyrighted
In a case filed against retailer Big Lots by a Hong Kong home goods manufacturer called Jetmax Ltd., the judge ruled that decorative elements on Jetmax’s “tear shaped covered lights” were “separable” enough from the underlying utilitarian lamp to be covered by copyright.
“The court determines that under the Supreme Court’s recent decision … the tear drop light set...
