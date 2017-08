Scali Law Firm Taps Ex-Arent Fox Auto Atty For LA Office

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The Scali Law Firm has bolstered its automotive practice with the hiring of a partner from Arent Fox LLP who is among a handful of attorneys nationwide adept at handling litigation, regulatory matters, and mergers and acquisitions for automotive clients, the firm has announced.



Halbert “Bert” Rasmussen, who joined the firm’s Los Angeles office Monday, brings with him experience litigating franchise, dealership sales and breach of contract disputes, as well as counseling clients about buy-sell, real estate, franchise and regulatory issues, the firm said in a...

