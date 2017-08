OK To Keep Desert Eagles Off Endangered List, 9th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday upheld the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's decision not to grant eligibility for Endangered Species Act protection to the Sonoran Desert bald eagle, agreeing with a lower court that said the agency’s analysis was based on sound science.



Judge William A. Fletcher, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, said the district court was right to agree with the FWS, saying that the Center for Biological Diversity and others had failed to provide evidence that the agency’s decision wasn’t well-reasoned.



The FWS said...

