Car Wash Owner Had Hispanic Workers Clean Home: EEOC

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Two Maryland car washes misclassified Hispanic employees, denied them overtime pay and forced them to perform extraneous tasks, including picking up dog excrement at the owner's house, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a federal lawsuit filed Monday.



The car washes allegedly discriminated against the Hispanic employees by giving more lucrative positions to non-Hispanic workers who had less experience, the complaint said. The businesses in Edgewater and Millersville also required the Hispanic employees to do work outside their job descriptions during slow days such...

