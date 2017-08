No Resolution Yet In $510M Goldman Sachs Fraud Suit

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Monday declined to rule on a motion to dismiss filed by Goldman Sachs in a $510 million fraud suit brought by private equity fund Primus Pacific Partners 1 LP, saying he needed more time to consider both sides’ arguments on issues including standing and discovery.



Supreme Court Judge O. Peter Sherwood left his decision up in the air at the end of an almost hour-long hearing that featured quarrels over whether New York is the right forum for the lawsuit...

