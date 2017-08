Mom's Bid For Nonparty Medical Records Nixed By Pa. Judge

Law360, Los Angeles (August 28, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday denied a mother’s bid to compel production of a nonparty patient’s medical records in a medical malpractice suit over the death of her newborn, saying she did not properly explain why the records were needed despite similar evidence already obtained through discovery.



U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer denied Carissa Peronis’ motion to compel medical records in a suit accusing Beaver Falls Primary Care, a federally funded health clinic, Dr. Hilary Jones and Valley Medical Facilities Inc. of providing negligent...

To view the full article, register now.