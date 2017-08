Feds Urge Justices To Reject Convicted Massey CEO's Appeal

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to turn down an appeal by former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship seeking to overturn his conviction on a charge he conspired to violate mine safety standards before a deadly explosion, arguing it was enough to show he simply ignored the regulations.



In a brief Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice attacked Blankenship’s position that prosecutors needed to show he knew he was committing a crime in order to prove he violated the Federal Mine Safety and Health...

To view the full article, register now.