Dykema Hires Ex-Bracewell Attorney In Texas

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 1:47 PM EDT) -- Dykema Cox Smith has deepened its business litigation practice in San Antonio with the addition of a member with years of experience in the labor and commercial field who had been a partner at Bracewell LLP.



Michael D. Bernard has joined Dykema after almost four years at Bracewell, he told Law360 on Wednesday. Having spent his 30-year career working on federal and state litigation, civil and criminal trails and arbitration, he said Dykema offers him a larger platform in San Antonio and the south Texas area,...

To view the full article, register now.