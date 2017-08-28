Aetna Hit With Class Action Over HIV Drug Disclosure

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Aetna Inc. unlawfully exposed confidential HIV-related information by using partly transparent envelopes to mail instructions about obtaining HIV medication to roughly 12,000 people, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in Pennsylvania federal court.

A 52-year-old man identified by the pseudonym Andrew Beckett said Aetna and an unidentified third-party mailing vendor sent HIV-related letters to current and former health plan members using window envelopes that clearly revealed the policyholder’s name, address, claim number and instructions related to HIV medication.

“For 40 years, HIV-related public health...
