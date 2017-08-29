Home Depot To Pay $5.7M For Selling Recalled Products

Law360, San Francisco (August 29, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday that it would likely accept a $5.7 million deal with Home Depot USA Inc., settling charges the hardware store knowingly sold recalled consumer products.



The potential settlement announced Tuesday will resolve charges that Home Depot sold nearly 3,000 units of recalled consumer products, including light fixtures, smoke alarms and other items. (AP) The commission voted four-to-one to provisionally accept the settlement last Thursday. Commissioner Ann Marie Buerkle, who was named acting chairman of the commission by President Donald...

