Warner Bros. Can't Ditch $800M 'Conjuring' Copyright Suit

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Monday refused to toss out an $800 million copyright lawsuit against Warner Bros. over 2013 horror hit “The Conjuring,” saying he won’t wade into the truth of “paranormal escapades” at such an early stage.



The ruling sends the case toward a trial in April on claims that the studio stole “The Conjuring” from a 1980 book by author Gerald Brittle about Ed and Lorraine Warren — the same real-life paranormal investigators at the center of the film.



Based on the pleadings...

To view the full article, register now.