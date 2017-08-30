Calif. High Court Affirms Taxing Powers Of Voter Initiatives
In a 5-2 ruling on Monday, the court upheld a March 2016 court of appeals decision distinguishing the power of citizens to propose revenue measures from that of local governments. The justices agreed that voters in Upland could impose a tax on marijuana dispensaries and weren’t restrained by Article XIII C, Section 2 of the California Constitution, which requires a two-thirds...
