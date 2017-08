Puerto Rico Board Sues Gov. To Enforce Furloughs

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The oversight board tasked with steering Puerto Rico through its bankruptcy-like restructuring on Monday sued the island’s governor over his refusal to implement a $218 million furlough and pension cut program, widening the rift between the island’s local government and the board’s federally appointed policymakers.



The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, installed last year as part of a legislative package aimed at addressing the island’s massive $74 billion debt crisis, said Governor Ricardo Antonio Rossello Nevares’ efforts to stave off the punishing public...

