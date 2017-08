Wash. Court Affirms Defense Verdict In Birth Injury Case

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Washington state appellate court declined to revive a suit accusing a midwife of causing nerve damage to an infant during delivery, ruling that the lower court was not wrong to let experts, including an engineer without a medical degree, testify to a jury on a controversial theory that the injury could be caused by the natural force of labor.



The appellate court determined that the evidence provided by midwife Laura Hamilton to support her theory of the injury in the suit brought on behalf of...

To view the full article, register now.