Vt. Judge Won't Rethink Axing Keurig Securities Suit

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A Vermont federal judge declined Monday to rethink his decision to toss a proposed class action alleging that Keurig Green Mountain Inc. misled shareholders ahead of its $13.9 billion merger with a private equity firm, saying the investor leading the suit failed to show that a proxy statement made objectively false representations.



U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford shot down Kyle Montanio’s request for reconsideration of the court’s decision that the Keurig board hadn’t made any improper omissions regarding the December 2015 sale of the company...

