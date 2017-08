Couple Must Pay Back ACA Credits After Wife Gets Job

Law360, Washington (August 28, 2017, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A California couple will have to pay back thousands of dollars in advance Affordable Care Act tax credits after the wife’s new job placed them over the income limit for the benefits, the U.S. Tax Court ruled Monday, rejecting their complaints that they would have enrolled in a cheaper health insurance plan had they known of such an outcome.



In a 20-page opinion, Judge Ronald Lee Buch expressed sympathy with the plight of Steven and Robin McGuire, who were slapped with a $7,000 deficiency and penalties...

