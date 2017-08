IRS Provides Tax Relief To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service is giving Hurricane Harvey victims extra time to file individual and business tax returns and to make certain tax payments in 18 Texas counties, because of the “devastating storm.”



Businesses and individuals affected by making quarterly estimated tax payments on Sept. 15 and Jan. 16 now have until Jan. 31 to file tax returns and pay taxes that were due during this time, the IRS said in a release Monday. The same extension also applies to individual tax filers who originally were...

To view the full article, register now.