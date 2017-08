The Biggest Open Questions In Trademark Law, Part 2

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Trademark attorneys would love to give their clients hard answers, but many legal issues are unresolved. In Part 2 of a three-part series, Law360 continues its look at some of the biggest open questions that courts and lawmakers have yet to definitively answer.



What Will B&B Hardware Mean?



It’s been more than two years since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in B&B Hardware Inc. v. Hargis Industries, but the impact of the decision remains one of trademark law’s big open questions.



The high court’s...

To view the full article, register now.