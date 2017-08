Del. Court Dismisses Challenge To Aerospace Firm's Sale

Law360, Wilmington (August 28, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Monday dismissed an investor’s challenge to the $34 million sale of a family-founded New Jersey aerospace parts-maker to an affiliate of private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners, in a case that saw opponents disagree even on the claims being argued.



Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III said stockholder Alan Kahn failed to make a good enough argument to keep alive his suit against directors for damages in connection with Kreisler Manufacturing Corp’s $18-per-share sale in 2016 to United Flexible Inc., a U.K.-based...

