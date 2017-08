Provigil Buyers Lose Cert. In Pay-For-Delay Suit

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge denied certification Monday for purchasers who say Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. inked pay-for-delay deals with Provigil maker Cephalon, ruing that a proposed class of about two dozen does not satisfy numerosity requirements.



U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg had granted certification in the same case in 2015 only to see it overturned by the Third Circuit, which ruled he improperly emphasized the late stage of the proceeding and did not give enough consideration as to whether the class members, several of which are large...

