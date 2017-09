Boston US Atty Nominee 'Wicked Smart,' Colleagues Say

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The nominee for U.S. attorney in Massachusetts is what one colleague calls a “wicked smart” prosecutor who would bring to the office 16 years of experience at the U.S. Department of Justice, with about seven of those focused on financial crime.



Andrew Lelling has spent most of his career in the U.S. attorney's office but also once served at DOJ headquarters and spent a few years on the defense side at Goodwin Procter LLP in Boston. Former colleagues told Law360 that Lelling's broad knowledge of criminal...

