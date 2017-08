NHTSA Has Hazy Role In Connected-Car Privacy, Report Says

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Automakers and regulators have taken steps to address privacy concerns associated with connected vehicles, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration must better define its yet-unclear role in protecting the implicated data, according to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report released Monday.



As vehicles equipped with technology that wirelessly transmits and receives data become increasingly prevalent, the industry has made moves to ensure data privacy, including signing on to a set of privacy principles, the GAO noted.



However, while the U.S. Department of Transportation’s NHTSA has...

To view the full article, register now.