Tom Clancy's Widow Sues Over Jack Ryan Character Rights

Law360, Los Angeles (August 28, 2017, 11:27 PM EDT) -- Novelist Tom Clancy’s widow sued the attorney overseeing the late author’s estate and others Friday in Maryland state court over the profits and ownership rights connected to the character Jack Ryan, who first appeared as the protagonist of Clancy’s debut novel, “The Hunt For Red October.”



Alexandra Clancy’s lawsuit targets J.W. Thompson Webb of Miles & Stockbridge PC, as the personal representative of the Estate of Thomas L. Clancy Jr. It also names Jack Ryan Enterprises Ltd.,Jack Ryan Limited Partnership and Rubicon Inc., entities created for...

