9th Circ. Ends Enviros' Suit Over PG&E Power Station Permit

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday rejected a challenge from the Sierra Club and the Wild Equity Institute to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s decision not to object to a proposed state-issued operating permit for a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. natural gas power plant in Antioch, California.



In a brief, nonprecedential decision, a unanimous three-judge panel denied the groups’ petition for review of the EPA’s denial of their petition seeking an objection to an operating permit the Bay Area Air Quality Management District proposed to issue...

To view the full article, register now.