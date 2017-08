Westgate Resorts Sues Booking Site Over Unauthorized Rates

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT) -- Westgate Resorts says a hotel booking website is hurting its business by advertising rates for its hotel rooms at low prices that are designed to be bundled by online travel operators with other offers such as tours, according to a suit filed Monday in Florida federal court.



The resort and time-share operator, a subsidiary of Central Florida Investments Inc., alleges that it has no agreement with Amoma Sàrl, a Swiss hotel booking site that does business as Amoma.com, that would allow the site to advertise the...

To view the full article, register now.