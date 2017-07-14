Hedge Fund Appeals Shareholder Tax Form Decision

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT) -- B.E. Capital Management Fund LP on Monday asked a Delaware district court to find that Bind Therapeutics Inc.’s bankruptcy trustee is asking its former shareholders for too much tax paperwork.



The hedge fund asked the district court to override a July bankruptcy court decision and rule that the bankrupt pharmaceutical company’s trustee's requirement that former shareholders provide a W-8 or W-9 tax form before they get their equity distribution violates the Chapter 11 plan.



Bind filed for Chapter 11 protection last year and ended up selling...

To view the full article, register now.