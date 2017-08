DC Court Rejects Challenge To Seafood Origin Rule

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has upheld a regulation requiring importers to trace the origin of seafood brought into the United States, granting a quick win to the federal government on Monday against seafood companies and trade groups who had argued that regulators failed to follow proper procedure in issuing the rule.



U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta granted the government’s motion for summary judgment, finding that the rule did not run afoul of existing fisheries laws and rulemaking procedures, as any alleged constitutional defect in the...

