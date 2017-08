DOJ Antitrust Charges Against Heir-Tracker Co. Dismissed

Law360, Fort Wayne (August 29, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge on Monday threw out the U.S. Department of Justice’s criminal case against an heir-tracker company in the state, saying it was too late to bring the charges over an alleged agreement with another firm to apportion customers.



Kemp & Associates Inc. and co-owner Daniel J. Mannix terminated the market-divvying arrangement with rival Blake and Blake in 2008, which places it outside of the five-year statute of limitations for violations of antitrust law, U.S. District Judge David Sam said in his order dismissing...

