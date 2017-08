Licensing Co. Wants Out Of Suit On Rights To Baseball Great

Law360, Miami (August 29, 2017, 6:32 PM EDT) -- An Indiana licensing management company asked a Florida federal judge Monday to dismiss a trademark infringement suit filed against it by a Florida company over the rights to market the likeness of baseball legend Honus Wagner, saying the pleadings are insufficient.



Defendant Luminary Group LLC also argued that the Southern District of Florida lacks jurisdiction over it but requested that should the case by the Honus Wagner Co. be allowed to go forward, then it should be transferred to the Southern District of Indiana.



Fort Lauderdale,...

To view the full article, register now.