UK Brexit Proposals Unsatisfactory, EU Leader Juncker Says

By William Shaw

Law360, London (August 29, 2017, 2:36 PM BST) -- The president of the European Commission criticized the U.K.’s Brexit proposals on Tuesday for focusing on future trade relations instead of a final deal on Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Jean-Claude Juncker said he had read the British position papers closely but found that they had missed the main issues of the current talks — the Irish border, Britain’s financial settlement with Brussels and the rights of EU citizens living in the U.K.

"None of these documents is truly satisfactory," Juncker told a meeting of...
