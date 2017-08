'Soup Nazi' Distributor Pegs Investor Group As Ch. 11 Buyer

Law360, Wilmington (August 29, 2017, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The distributor for the chef who inspired the "Soup Nazi" character on "Seinfeld" told the Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday that a unit of the shareholder group WealthColony Management Group LLC, which was once embroiled in a fierce dispute with the company, won an auction for its assets.



During a hearing in Wilmington, attorneys for Original Soupman Inc. told the court that WealthColony unit Gallant Brands Inc. had been deemed the winner of the auction Monday evening coming in with a bid that topped the stalking horse...

