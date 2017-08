Roche Seeks NJ High Court Review Of Accutane Expert Ruling

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (August 29, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. on Monday urged the New Jersey Supreme Court to review a state appellate decision reviving more than 2,000 cases alleging the company's acne medication Accutane caused patients to develop Crohn's disease, saying the court needed to clarify the appropriate degree of judicial scrutiny in evaluating expert testimony.



In a petition for certification, the pharmaceutical giant called on the justices to resolve the uncertainty surrounding the state's gatekeeping standard. Roche suggested that the court adopt the more stringent admissibility test used in federal court,...

