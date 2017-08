Commerce Sets Duties On Steel Wire Rod From Turkey, Italy

Law360, Washington (August 29, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce issued preliminary rates Monday for duties to counteract government subsidies on steel wire rod from Italy and Turkey, with Italian producer Ferriera Valsider SpA taking by far the biggest hit with a 44.18 percent margin.



The other companies that import carbon and alloy steel wire rod received rates of 2.27 percent or lower, though the International Trade Administration imposed cash deposits on non-examined Turkish companies retroactively to 90 days before Monday due to “critical circumstances.” Commerce did not elaborate but generally,...

