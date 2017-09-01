Expert Analysis

It Might Be A Bad Idea For NPEs To Attack Cloud Services

By Chad Ennis and Chris Shield September 1, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT) -- For the past several years, nonpracticing entities have been very active in attacking the mobile device industry on both the hardware and software side. Many have thought that after running out of infringement theories against the mobile technologies, the NPEs would turn their sights to the cloud. Cloud service providers, however, have seen this attack coming and have been proactively developing new strategies to discourage NPE attacks. This includes modifying their user agreements to align their interests with their customers’ interests, and providing their customers with...
