IRS Rule On Life Insurance Plans Too Vague, 9th Circ. Told

Law360, Washington (August 29, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The IRS rule on which types of employee life insurance plans must be reported to avoid penalties is so vague as to be impossible to follow, a California glass installation company has told the Ninth Circuit, demanding refunds on penalties for failing to disclose plans it says fell outside the rule.



In an appeal brief filed Monday, Interior Glass Systems Inc. blasted the IRS for what the company considers the agency’s ever-shifting positions on which types of employee life insurance plans an employer must report to...

To view the full article, register now.