Ex-Pa. AG Kane Wants Former Deputy's Slander Suit Tossed

Law360, Philadelphia (August 29, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has asked a state court judge to throw out a former deputy’s lawsuit accusing her of smearing his reputation by exposing his name in a leak of sealed grand jury evidence, taking issue with how the suit was filed.



Kane said Friday that Marc Costanzo, now an assistant district attorney in Philadelphia, made a series of errors in serving the lawsuit. Kane and fellow defendant Michael Miletto, an investigator still with the attorney general’s office, said that Costanzo never properly...

