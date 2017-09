Forex Scammer Who Faked JPM Guarantees Gets 3 Years

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced an Israeli man to three years in prison Tuesday for scamming investors out of more than $2 million by showing them forged letters that suggested their foreign exchange investments were guaranteed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.



U.S. District Judge Deborah A. Batts shaved significant time from guidelines in defendant Fadi Ewiess' plea agreement, which had called for a maximum sentence exceeding five years. But she declined to release him more quickly to his wife and two children in Nazareth, Israel, after...

