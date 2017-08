NJ Baking Co. Settles Pregnancy Bias Row With Ex-Worker

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (August 29, 2017, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A contract baking company in New Jersey has vowed to revise its paid family leave and anti-discrimination policies as needed and provide related training to employees as part of resolving allegations that the business unlawfully fired a receptionist while she was on maternity leave, the state attorney general's office announced Tuesday.



Vineland, New Jersey-based Omni Baking Co. agreed to pay $70,000 to settle claims that its termination last year of Ashley Ruiz-Lopez violated the state's Family Leave Act and Law Against Discrimination, with $60,000 going to...

