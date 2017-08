Ute Tribe Tells 10th Circ. Not To Rehear Police Appeal

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Ute Indian Tribe of the Uintah and Ouray Reservation urged the Tenth Circuit on Monday to reject state and local law enforcement officials' bid to rethink a ruling that the Ute tribal court can hear a trespassing claim related to the shooting death of a tribal member, saying the officials didn't meet a limited exception to tribal authority over non-Indians.



Utah, Uintah County and Vernal City law enforcement officials asked the Tenth Circuit on Aug. 8 to rehear en banc its July ruling that tribal court...

