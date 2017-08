Simpson Thacher Lures Ex-DOJ Atty From Allen & Overy

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A former co-chair of Allen & Overy LLP's competition practice who brokered a settlement for BNP Paribas in a $2 billion antitrust probe and previously worked in the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division has joined Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.



John Terzaken took his antitrust practice to Simpson Thacher’s D.C. office on Monday after five years of co-leading Allen & Overy’s global competition practice and heading its D.C. investigations and litigation practice.



“It really was all pull factors, no push factors,” he told Law360 on Wednesday of...

