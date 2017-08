GDI Property Reaches Deal To Buy Perth Building For $172M

Law360, Minneapolis (August 29, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT) -- GDI Property Group has reached an agreement to buy an office building in the central business district of Perth, Australia, from the Insurance Commission of Western Australia for AU$216.25 million ($172.27 million), according to separate announcements on Tuesday from the companies.



The deal is for Westralia Square at 141 St Georges Terrace, an 18-story building that has 32,635 square meters (351,280 square feet) of space.



The firm said it would fund the purchase using proceeds from its recent AU$252 million sale of 66 Goulburn St. in...

