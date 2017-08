DOD Says Discharge Reviews Can Consider More Conditions

Law360, Nashville (August 29, 2017, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense released guidance Monday intended to clarify that sexual assault, sexual harassment and mental conditions other than post-traumatic stress disorder can be considered when it reviews discharges and military records to see if they should be upgraded.



The liberal consideration policy, or LCP, and previous related guidance had made clear that PTSD and traumatic brain injury would be taken into account when reviewing service members’ discharges from the military, the DOD said.



But the consideration of non-PTSD mental health conditions, or conditions stemming...

