2nd Circ. Upholds Ex-Spongetech CEO's $58M SEC Fine

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday upheld a decision ordering the former CEO of Spongetech Delivery Systems Inc. to pay more than $58 million in disgorgement and penalties to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his role in a pump-and-dump scheme, finding the fine wasn't excessive.



A three-judge panel issued a summary order upholding a final judgment that ordered Michael Metter to pay $52 million plus interest in disgorgement and a $6.1 million civil penalty in an SEC suit over an alleged pump-and-dump scheme in the...

