Insurer Says 4th Circ. Backs Coverage Denial Over Fake MD

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Evanston Insurance Co. told a South Carolina federal judge Monday that it was not responsible for defending a nursing home that allegedly hired a man masquerading as a doctor on certain claims, citing a Fourth Circuit ruling in the matter.



The underlying lawsuit brought on behalf of the estate of Dorothy E. Jones involved accusations that Agape Senior Primary Care Inc. was negligent in hiring and supervising impersonator Ernest Osei Addo, who has since been convicted of fraud, Evanston wrote in a motion to dismiss. The...

To view the full article, register now.