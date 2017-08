DC Circ. Tosses FAA Order Rerouting Phoenix Flights

Law360, New York (August 30, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday threw out a Federal Aviation Administration order altering the flight routes of a Phoenix airport, saying the agency didn’t consult with city officials and the public about the change and failed to properly assess its environmental impact.



The majority said the FAA’s September 2014 order rerouting flights in and out of the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport so that planes flew over public parks and historic neighborhoods was “arbitrary and capricious.” The FAA discussed the new flight paths with only low-level...

To view the full article, register now.