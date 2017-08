EU Data Protection Law Not Revolutionary, UK Regulator Says

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The highly anticipated general data protection regulation set to take effect in the European Union next year will almost certainly require companies to step up their privacy game, but it won't crush them, according to the U.K.'s data protection regulator, which called the new regime a logical "evolution in data protection, not a revolution."



In the latest in a series of blog posts aimed at dispelling "myths" surrounding the data protection regulation, which is set to take effect in May, Steve Wood, the deputy commissioner for...

